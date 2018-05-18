Madigan wants information on governor's Legionnaires' fix - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Madigan wants information on governor's Legionnaires' fix

House Speaker Michael Madigan wants more detail on Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposed fix for the Quincy veterans' home (Source: IL General Assembly) House Speaker Michael Madigan wants more detail on Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposed fix for the Quincy veterans' home (Source: IL General Assembly)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - House Speaker Michael Madigan wants more detail on Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposed fix for the Quincy veterans' home before agreeing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars.

A Madigan statement Friday says Democrats' "concerns and questions" need resolution before approval of the governor's $230 million plan to rebuild the home beset by Legionnaires' disease.

The Chicago Democrat responded to Republican Rauner's Wednesday comment that the General Assembly should have already sent him legislation to rebuild the home where 13 people have died from Legionnaires' since 2015.

Madigan says for three years, Rauner "failed to act, attempted to shift blame, and hid the truth" about the problem.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says Democrats should "clearly articulate" questions they have.

A rebuilding plan was introduced this week in the Senate.

