Franklin Co. schools release updated calendar for end of school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Franklin Co. schools release updated calendar for end of school year

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Franklin Co. School District released an updated end-of-year calendar. (Source: KFVS) The Franklin Co. School District released an updated end-of-year calendar. (Source: KFVS)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Franklin County School District released an updated calendar for major events at the end of the school year.

Going into Friday, May 18, the school district said it had one remaining "Emergency Day" to use on its calendar. Just as taking a snow day in the winter can add one day to the school calendar, that is what happened with the water main break.

The updated schedule includes:

  • Saturday, May 19 - FCHS Graduation at 8 p.m. in Max Morris Gymnasium
  • Monday, May 21 - 2nd grade Whale Play at Denning Elementary at 1:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 24 - CJHS Honors Night at 6 p.m. at CJHS
  • Thursday-Friday, May 24-25 - FCHS Final Exams
  • Friday, May 25 - Full Day student attendance and CJHS graduation at 7 p.m. at Max Morris Gymnasium
  • Monday, May 28 - Memorial Day and no school
  • Tuesday, May 29 - Teachers' Institute and no student attendance
  • Wednesday, May 30 - Half-day School Improvement Day. Students dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will not be served. Teachers will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

