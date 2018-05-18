17-year-old driver injured in McCracken Co. crash

A driver was injured in a crash out of McCracken Co., KY (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A single-vehicle crash left one person injured on Friday morning, May 18.

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies said they were called to a crash involving a 17-year-old driver at 8:59 a.m.

The crash took place on the 5000 block of Clinton Road. Deputies determined that the driver was operating a 2005 Silver Hyundai Sonata.

The driver was northbound on Clinton Road when an approaching vehicle crossed the center line according to deputies.

The driver then moved over to avoid the collision and dropped off the roadway resulting in the vehicle overturning several times. A witness that was behind the other vehicle stopped to render aid but described the vehicle as a white ford possibly being a Ford Bronco.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Lone Oak Fire, Mercy Regional and BA’s Automotive.

