Miners game postponed due to water concerns

The Southern Illinois Miners game has been postponed due to ongoing water concerns. (Source: KFVS)

The Southern Illinois Miners game has been postponed due to ongoing water concerns.

According to the team on Facebook, there will be a double header on Saturday starting at 5:05 p.m. The gates open at 4:05 p.m.

They'll be playing two, seven-inning games and it will feature the Miners debut of former Atlanta Braves major league pitcher, William Perez.

If you have tickets for Friday night's game, bring it on Saturday and the team says you will get a voucher for a ticket to Saturday's double header. If you have a ticket to the game on Saturday, you can watch both games.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.