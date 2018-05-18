Anna, IL city-wide boil order lifted after water main break near car wash

The City of Anna is under a city-wide boil water order after a water main break. (Source: Mike Holshouser)

The City of Anna, Illinois has now lifted a city-wide boil water order after a water main break near a car wash on Friday morning, May 18.

Due to a second break in the main line on East Vienna St. the City of Anna and those supplied by Anna City Water will remain under a Boil Water Order throughout the weekend, according to Anna Fire and rescue.

Schools in Anna closed early due to the boil water order. This includes the Anna-Jonesboro High School and Anna District 37.

The Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission is handling the break.

An outside contractor was running underground cable in the area when it punched through the water main. Luckily, it was PVC so it's an easy fix. Should take one to two hours to fix.

Once it is fixed, there will still be a mandatory boil water order for a while.

The city is not out of water, they're running it from a different source at the moment.

According to the Anna Fire and Rescue Department on Facebook, there was a water main break early in the morning in front of Phillips Car Wash.

Police are urging residents to use caution with the city's water supply.

