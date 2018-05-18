Harrisburg High School grad commits to Southeastern Illinois College inaugural bowling team

High school senior Elizabeth Davis from Norris City is currently ranked by the Illinois High School Athletic Association (IHSA) as number 16 in girls bowling.

During her first three years in high school, she was ranked number 13.

Davis now brings her top 20 IHSA rankings to Southeastern Illinois College, where she will compete on the school’s very first US Bowling Congress Collegiate team during the 2018-19 academic year.

Davis bowled for the Harrisburg High School Bulldogs during her four years in high school.

Archie Blair, head bowling coach at SIC, feels very lucky to have Davis.where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

“A top tier high school athlete like Elizabeth offers the competitive experience, consistency, and success that will go a long way in establishing her reputation as a collegiate bowler and helping SIC launch its inaugural season,” said Blair.

Davis plans to pursue a degree in nursing while at SIC.

In August, Southeastern will become a member of US Bowling Congress Collegiate, which serves alongside NCAA and NJCAA as governing bodies of collegiate varsity bowling.

Open tryouts for the team are scheduled for June 5, 6, and 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day at Ross Cottom Lanes in Harrisburg.

For more information, please call Doug Cottom at 618-253-8417.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.