Weakley County Relay for Life Event, Oct 5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Date is set for Weakley County Relay for Life. (Source: American Cancer Society)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

On Friday, October 5, 2018, Weakley County Relay for Life Event will take place at the UT- Martin Football Stadium parking lot form 5 p.m. to 12 for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society needs to pursue the best avenues to be the most productive when raising money that goes toward research, education and promoting health for everyone affected by cancer.

Weakley County, Tennessee would like to have different events in all the communities in the county.

In the last committee and team representative meeting, it was suggested that the Weakley County Survivors Dinner in Dresden at the Senior Citizens Center.

All Weakley County survivors are invited Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Please register as a survivor so they will know who to include in the future.

Other communities are looking at the possibility of having a Celebrity Waiter and/or Dancing with the Stars event.

If your community is interested in hosting one of these events or something different please let Weakley County Relay for Life know.

They would like to support all the events in all the communities.

Please help Weakley County in supporting the fight against cancer and help them continue to raise funds to benefit all the counties citizens.

Contact the Weakley County Relay for Life Event Coordinator Linda Ramsey at this email.

