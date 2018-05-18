Cop on a Rooftop in Cape Girardeau, MO raises money for Special Olympics

Police are raising money for the Special Olympics (Source: KFVS)

If you saw a few people on the roof of a Dunkin' Donuts near you, don't be worried.

The Cop of a Rooftop campaign had Cape Girardeau law enforcement raising money at new heights.

For our very first #CopOnARoof event, YOU helped us raise just over $1,100 for @SOMissouri. Lt. Smith just couldn’t contain his excitement! ?? THANK YOU, #CapeGirardeau!! pic.twitter.com/9X9A0HjSbf — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) May 18, 2018

Officers were collecting money for the Special Olympics while standing on top of the donut eatery.

Some were sending down a bucket from the roof so customers can leave a donation.

THIS JUST IN ?? Law enforcement raised nearly $20,000 for Special Olympics Missouri today at @dunkindonuts locations across the state! THANK YOU! #CopOnARooftop pic.twitter.com/kMsInUwCdn — Special Olympics MO (@SOMissouri) May 18, 2018

