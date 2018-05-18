School closings in southern IL due to water main break

Several schools closed on Friday due to a water main break in southern Illinois. (Source: Pixabay)

The following schools are closed in southern Illinois on Friday, May 18 after a water main break.

S.T.A.R. Quest ALT School

Benton Consolidated High School

Carterville Unit 5

Crab Orchard Unit 3

Du Quoin Community Unit School

Franklin County Schools

John A. Logan College

Johnston City District 1

Marion Community Unit School District

Mt. Vernon City Schools Dist. 80

Project Echo Alternative School

You can click here for more information on the water main break and where to pick up bottled water.

