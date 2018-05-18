School closings in southern IL due to water main break - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School closings in southern IL due to water main break

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Several schools closed on Friday due to a water main break in southern Illinois.
The following schools are closed in southern Illinois on Friday, May 18 after a water main break.

  • S.T.A.R. Quest ALT School
  • Benton Consolidated High School
  • Carterville Unit 5
  • Crab Orchard Unit 3
  • Du Quoin Community Unit School
  • Franklin County Schools
  • John A. Logan College
  • Johnston City District 1
  • Marion Community Unit School District
  • Mt. Vernon City Schools Dist. 80
  • Project Echo Alternative School

You can click here for more information on the water main break and where to pick up bottled water.

