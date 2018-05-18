Ready, set, mow! Souped up lawnmowers race in Patton, MO

Patton, Missouri is a town of 1,200. It’s also home to a circle track that draws in lawn mower racers from across the area.

Yes! We said lawn mower racing.

You're invited to watch this Heartland Weekend. CLICK HERE to plan your visit.

Competitors of all ages come here to prove they have the fastest lawnmower around.

