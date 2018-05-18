First Alert: Severe thunderstorms in the Heartland

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the Heartland until 8 p.m. tonight. (Source: KFVS)

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue through the early evening. The main threats with these storms are strong gusty winds, hail, lightning, heavy rain, and flooding in low-lying areas.

Clouds will break after the storms move out. Lows will be in the 60s with the potential of fog again late tonight into Monday morning.

Scattered storms will continue on Monday. You may want to pack your umbrella for the morning commute tomorrow. Highs will be in the 80s. Storms may be strong to severe again heading into the afternoon and evening hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Next week temperatures will ‘cool down’ into the mid-80s, which is still above average for this time of year.

There is a chance of scattered showers and storms almost every day next week.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.