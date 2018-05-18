Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Christopher B. Curnel was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Christopher B. Curnel was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

On Friday, May 18 around 1:49 a.m. deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky saw a blue 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck headed down Clark’s River Road. 

Deputies had been informed that the driver had an outstanding bench warrant out of Crittenden County, KY. 

Christopher B. Curnel, 28 of Paducah was arrested on the following charges:

  • DUI 1st Offense
  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change
  • Served with Crittenden County District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear / Failure    to Pay Fines

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Deputies said a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Herman Avenue.  Once they stopped the vehicle, deputies said Curnel was demonstrating signs of being under the influence of illicit drugs.  

They discovered Curnel was under the influence of methamphetamine.  As the investigation continued, a search of the vehicle and its contents was conducted. 

Deputies said they located numerous items of drug paraphernalia containing quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.  It was also learned Curnel attempted to hide the illegal contraband in hopes of not being caught with it as deputies were pulling him over.

Curnel was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly