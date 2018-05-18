Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Christopher B. Curnel was arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

On Friday, May 18 around 1:49 a.m. deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky saw a blue 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck headed down Clark’s River Road.

Deputies had been informed that the driver had an outstanding bench warrant out of Crittenden County, KY.

Christopher B. Curnel, 28 of Paducah was arrested on the following charges:

DUI 1st Offense

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change

Served with Crittenden County District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear / Failure to Pay Fines

Deputies said a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Herman Avenue. Once they stopped the vehicle, deputies said Curnel was demonstrating signs of being under the influence of illicit drugs.

They discovered Curnel was under the influence of methamphetamine. As the investigation continued, a search of the vehicle and its contents was conducted.

Deputies said they located numerous items of drug paraphernalia containing quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. It was also learned Curnel attempted to hide the illegal contraband in hopes of not being caught with it as deputies were pulling him over.

Curnel was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.

