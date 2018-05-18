This week in country music: 2008 James Otto

Time now for some musical memories.

This morning we check the country scene from this week ten years ago.

The year was 2008 and Billboard Magazine had Brad Paisley at number five with I'm Still A Guy. Paisley was red hot at the time. I'm Still A Guy was his seventh consecutive number one hit and his eleventh overall. It was the fourth single from his hit album 5th Gear.

Trace Adkins was in the number four position with You're Gonna Miss This. The ballad was Adkins 3rd chart topping single. It has three versus with each section describing an event in the life of a woman: being driven to school by her mother in the first verse, being visited at her apartment by her father in the second verse, and conversing with a plumber while her kids are misbehaving in the final verse. You're Gonna Miss this was a crossover hit as well, peaking at number 12 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Taylor Swift checked in at number three with Picture to Burn. Swift says the "revenge" song was inspired by a former high school classmate and ex-boyfriend.

Critics called the song a symbol of feminism.

In the number two spot was George Strait with I Saw God Today. It was the lead single off of his Troubadour album. The song was named Single of the Year at the 2008 CMA Awards. I Saw God Today was Strait's 56th overall Number One hit

And in the top spot for this week in '08 was James Otto with Just Got Started Lovin' You. It was Otto's first and to this date his only number one hit. But what a hit single it was. Billboard ranked it as the number one single of the year. But Otto has been unable to repeat the song's success. Since Just Got Started Lovin' You came out, Otto has charted with five other singles. The highest any of those reached was number 26.

