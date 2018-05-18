Deadly RV crash kills 1, injures another in Johnson Co., IL

The crash killed one person in Johnson Co. (Source: KFVS)

A deadly crash happened just before 7 Thursday night near the Interstate-57 and Interstate-24 split.

According to Illinois State Police, tan RV towing a pick-up truck blew out its right tire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

This caused the driver to lose control and vehicle flipped onto its side before hitting a large tree.

Police said the driver died at the scene and a passenger was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At this time no names are being released.

State police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.