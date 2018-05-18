Deadly RV crash kills 1, injures another in Johnson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadly RV crash kills 1, injures another in Johnson Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The crash killed one person in Johnson Co. (Source: KFVS) The crash killed one person in Johnson Co. (Source: KFVS)
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

 A deadly crash happened just before 7 Thursday night near the Interstate-57 and Interstate-24 split.

According to Illinois State Police, tan RV towing a pick-up truck blew out its right tire.

This caused the driver to lose control and vehicle flipped onto its side before hitting a large tree.

Police said the driver died at the scene and a passenger was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At this time no names are being released.

State police are investigating.

