What you need to know May 18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 18

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. (Source: Pixabay) The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good Friday morning it is May 18.

First Alert Forecast

We have rain on the radar, so we’ll have showers and thunderstorms during our show and throughout the day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the cloud cover will hold temps down, though so our high temps will only be in the 70s.

Most of the weekend looks pretty dry. High temperatures will climb back into the 80s. However, there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms, at any time. The best chance for a storm is Sunday night.

Next week looks warm with scattered thunderstorms possible every day. High temperatures will get back into the mid-to-upper-80s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

  1. More than 175,000 people were affected by a water main break in southern, Illinois. 
  2. KYTC has closed a section of KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Rd in Marshall County, Kentucky due to a sinkhole along the roadway.
  3. More than 100 million Americans live with diabetes or pre-diabetes, and some can’t afford the supplies they need to live healthy lives.

Trending web stories

A baseball player with down syndrome celebrated a home run with awesome dance moves.

Spider-Man has been popping up around Boston, hanging around, entertaining kids and spreading joy.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly