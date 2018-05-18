What you need to know May 18

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. (Source: Pixabay)

Good Friday morning it is May 18.

First Alert Forecast

We have rain on the radar, so we’ll have showers and thunderstorms during our show and throughout the day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the cloud cover will hold temps down, though so our high temps will only be in the 70s.

Most of the weekend looks pretty dry. High temperatures will climb back into the 80s. However, there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms, at any time. The best chance for a storm is Sunday night.

Next week looks warm with scattered thunderstorms possible every day. High temperatures will get back into the mid-to-upper-80s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A baseball player with down syndrome celebrated a home run with awesome dance moves.

Spider-Man has been popping up around Boston, hanging around, entertaining kids and spreading joy.

