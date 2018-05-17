Velasquez helps Phillies down Cardinals 6-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Velasquez helps Phillies down Cardinals 6-2

By BY STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vince Velasquez pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, and Carlos Santana and Pedro Florimon each hit home runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Velasquez (4-4) gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out five and walked two in recording his third straight win. The Phillies won for the seventh time in eight games and improved to 17-2 against opponents outside of the NL East.

At 25-16, the Phillies are nine games over .500 for the first time since they were 102-60 at the close of the 2011 season. Philadelphia is 24-12 since starting the season 1-4.

Odubel Herrera reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to 43 games, fifth-longest in franchise history. It is also the longest streak in the majors since Atlanta's Freddie Freeman reached in 46 successive games in 2016.

Santana broke a scoreless tie by slugging a 437-foot drive to center - his team-leading eighth - in the fifth off Luke Weaver (3-3), who gave up one run and four hits over seven innings. Weaver struck out six and walked one for St. Louis, which has lost four of five.

Aaron Altherr drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded single in the eighth that pushed the Phillies' lead to 3-0. Herrera's RBI double made it 4-0.

St. Louis cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the eighth on Marcell Ozuna's run-scoring fielder's choice and Jedd Gyorko's RBI single.

Florimon hit a two-run homer in the ninth off reliever John Brebbia.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Adam Morgan was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game. He had been sidelined with a back strain. His last appearance was on May 6.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright was shifted to the 60-day DL from the 10-day list due to persistent elbow pain. He was placed on the 10-day list on Monday after a rough start Sunday in San Diego. He walked six batters in 2 1/3 innings. The three-time All-Star is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season. He has walked 14 batters in 18 innings.

"We just need time," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said.

C Carlson Kelly was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. C Steven Baron was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Baron was hitting .153.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.59) will face RHP Michael Wacha (4-1, 3.09) in the second game of the four game series on Friday. Arrieta is 8-4 with a 2.27 ERA in 17 lifetime starts against St. Louis. Wacha is searching for his 50th career win.

  Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
