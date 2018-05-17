KY1413/Patterson Ferry Rd in Marshall County open after sinkhole filled

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened a section of KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Rd in Marshall County after filling a sinkhole along the roadway.

KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Road reopened to traffic at the south end of the I-24 Overpass between US 62 and US 68.

On May 18, the KYTC Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew filled a sinkhole with riprap, then topped it off with flowable fill. The crew also used flowable fill to cap off a portion of the hole that was repaired earlier in the week.

Once the sinkhole was capped, the crew covered it with metal plates to protect it until cement used to fill the hole sets up. The protective metal plates will be removed on Monday.

The Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew had filled a small sinkhole at the site in the last few days.

The hole was about 6 ft. wide and about 6 ft. deep.

KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Road connects US 62 and US 68 in northwestern Marshall County near Palma.

