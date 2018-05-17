Martin, TN man arrested after drug sweep

Investigators recovered between six to seven pounds of marijuana, scales a semiautomatic gun (Source: Weakley County SO)

A Martin, Tennessee man was arrested after the sheriff's office recovered drugs and more than $15,000.

A Martin, Tennessee man was arrested after the sheriff's office recovered drugs and more than $15,000, according to the Weakley Co. Sheriff's Office.

Randy Tyrice Fitts was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to resale, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the sheriff's office, after a search of a home on McGill Street in Martin, Tenn. on May 17, investigators recovered between six to seven pounds of marijuana, scales a semiautomatic gun with the serial number removed and 18 gallons of a substance labeled as kool-aid that is believed to have marijuana in it.

Also, $15,686.54 in cash was seized along with a Ford Fusion car.

All of the recovered illegal narcotics will be sent to either the T.B.I. crime lab or the D.E.A. crime lab for analysis.

