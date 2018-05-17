ISP: I-57 NB down to one lane in Johnson Co. due to crash

ISP is responding to a crash on I-57 in Johnson County. (Source: Raycom Media)

Illinois State Police is currently responding to a traffic crash on I-57 northbound on Thursday, May 17.

The crash is located on I-57 Mb near mile marker 43 in Johnson County.

Traffic will be down to one lane for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to use caution and alternate routes if in the area.

