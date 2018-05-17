Barge sinks after hit on Mississippi River bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Barge sinks after hit on Mississippi River bridge

At least one barge has sunk after a string of 30 barges hit a bridge over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg. (Source: Raycom Media) At least one barge has sunk after a string of 30 barges hit a bridge over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg. (Source: Raycom Media)

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Erik Brehaut tells The Vicksburg Post that the tug Jeffrey G was traveling south downriver when barges hit a bridge Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear which of the two bridges at Vicksburg was struck. Both the Interstate 20 and Kansas City Southern Railway bridges remained open.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says several barges broke free and one sank. Pace says vessels from Ergon Marine helped contain other loose barges.

Pace says the barges don't contain hazardous material.

The Jeffrey G is owned by Marquette Transportation Co. of Paducah, Kentucky. The towboat is based at St. Louis.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

