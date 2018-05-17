Plan for Obama Presidential Center advances over protests - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Plan for Obama Presidential Center advances over protests

Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has taken a major step forward with a city commission's decision to sign off on the project.(Source: Pixabay) Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has taken a major step forward with a city commission's decision to sign off on the project.(Source: Pixabay)

CHICAGO (AP) - Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has taken a major step forward with a city commission's decision to sign off on the project.

The Chicago Plan Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to build former President Barack Obama's center in Jackson Park on the city's South Side. The action came over protests from opponents who want an agreement that local residents will benefit from the $500 million project.

The plan still has other hurdles to clear, including City Council approval.

The city also must contend with a lawsuit filed this week by a non-profit group trying to block the project on the grounds it is not a true presidential library. The group takes that stance because the center will only have a digital archive of documents and not the documents themselves.

