Golden Alert canceled for missing Marshall County, KY elderly ma

Golden Alert canceled for missing Marshall County, KY elderly man

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
A golden alert has been canceled for a Marshall County man (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) A golden alert has been canceled for a Marshall County man (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Golden Alert has been canceled for a Marshall County man who suffers from severe Alzheimer's Disease.

Wilbur "Gene" Buchanan, 86, left his home in the Sharpe community of Marshall County on Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

According to EMA Director Curt Curtner, law enforcement made contact with the man and gave him directions from Fredonia to the Interstate.

Buchanan was later found in a grocery store in Calvert City where law enforcement picked him up and returned him to his home safely.

 Buchanan had been last seen by his wife at their home. His wife said that the man had mentioned he was going to Grove Center, KY as this is where he grew up.

Buchanan also has family who live in Morganfield, Ky.

