The Latest: Greitens' camp claims ex-aide took donor list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A campaign attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is suggesting a former aide took a donor list of a veterans' charity and shared it with a political group opposing Greitens.

The allegation made Thursday by attorney Catherine Hanaway seeks to turn around allegations that Greitens used a donor list of The Mission Continues for his 2016 campaign without the permission of the charity he founded.

Hanaway released a December 2015 email from a Greitens' campaign staffer confirming she used the charity donor list for political fundraising. But the email also speculates that former campaign manager Danny Laub took the charity donor list and shared it with a group called Patriots for America that opposed Greitens' candidacy.

Laub's attorneys said he didn't do so and was "offended at the baseless allegations."

2:50 p.m.

Missouri lawmakers have gone to court to try to force Gov. Eric Greitens' political committees to comply with subpoenas seeking documents as part of an investigation into him.

The court filing Thursday by a special House investigatory committee targets Greitens' gubernatorial campaign committee and an organization called A New Missouri that accepts secret donations to promote Greitens' agenda.

Court documents say the House panel is trying to determine whether Greitens has used the committees "to circumvent Missouri's campaign finance disclosure laws."

Attorney Catherine Hanaway, who represents both committees, has said the subpoenas seeking information about A New Missouri are outside the scope of the House investigation.

The court battle comes as the Legislature is to convene Friday in a special session to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens.

12:05 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is drawing on his experience as a Navy SEAL to assert that he won't quit or back down despite various allegations of misconduct against him.

During a speech Thursday in Jefferson City about agricultural funding, Greitens recounted how he once felt like quitting during Navy SEAL training but kept going for the good of his team.

He then declared: "No matter what they throw at me, no matter how painful they try to make it ... we are going to continue in our mission to fight for the people of Missouri."

Prosecutors in St. Louis dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens earlier this week. But he still faces another felony charge and the potential of impeachment during a special legislative session that starts Friday.

