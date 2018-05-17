Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her

St. Louis circuit attorney says lawyers for MO Gov. Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off investigations of the governor. (Source: KFVS) St. Louis circuit attorney says lawyers for MO Gov. Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off investigations of the governor. (Source: KFVS)

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says lawyers for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off investigations of the governor.

Gardner spoke to The Associated Press this week after her office dismissed an invasion of privacy case stemming from Greitens' 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. She says a decision will be made by June 1 on whether to refile the charge.

Gardner says Greitens attorneys told her in a March meeting that she would be ruined personally and professionally if she moved forward with the case. She says they made a similar threat in April as she contemplated a second charge alleging Greitens illegally used a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

Defense attorney Jack Garvey says Gardner's allegations are false.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly