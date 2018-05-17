Man wanted out of Union County on several warrants

James R. Webb Jr. is wanted by the Union County Sheriff. (Source: Union County Sheriff)

The Union County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who fled from police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 16.

James R. Webb Jr. fled from the police in the Union and Jackson County area of US Highway 51.

Webb was later identified as the man who knocked on a door of a home in the same area.

According to the sheriff's office, information has led them to believe he is in the Carbondale area now.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A search was conducted by Union and Jackson County Sheriff's offices with the help of the Union County Sheriff's K-9 unit and was unsuccessful.

Webb is wanted out of Union County on Failure to Appear and stolen vehicle charges.

He is also wanted out of Franklin and DuPage counties in Illinois.

Anyone with any information on Webb's whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.