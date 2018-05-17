9-year-old killed in jet ski accident at Lake of Egypt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

9-year-old killed in jet ski accident at Lake of Egypt

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
LAKE OF EGYPT, IL (KFVS) -

A 9-year-old girl died after she sustained injuries following an incident involving a jet ski on Wednesday, May 16.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, the 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

The accident was reported to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lake of Egypt Fire & Rescue were called to the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Williamson County Coroner's Office, Williamson County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois Department of Conservation.

