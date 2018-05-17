Tech company teaches future computer coders for free

The Marquette Tech District is training future computer programmers for free.

All you have to do is apply and get accepted. In July they will start their third round of the course.

"It takes a lot of dedication because it is time-consuming, it's 20 weeks but it is very intense," said Zach Young. He learned to write computer code is just 20 weeks.

"I graduated from SEMO in 2014, quickly after that I started work as a web designer and about two years into that career path I quickly learned that I enjoyed computer programming and coding more than I did design," said Young.

He said he started looking for courses but didn't want to go back to school for another four-year degree, that's when he found Code Labs One, an adult coding class hosted by the Marquette Tech District.

"From there I gained the skills necessary to get a promotion, a pay raise, and a new job and since then I've been enjoying this career path for about a year and a half," said Young.

"You can go from having no computer programming knowledge to within 20 weeks you're able to get an entry-level job," said Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi.

He said anyone can apply.

"We've had people from all types of background apply from, GED to PhD, 18-years-old to 70-plus-years-old, unemployed, from people who make over $100,000 a year - literally anyone can succeed."

Applications close on June 27, to apply click here.

Classes start on July 9.

