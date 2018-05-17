Tech company teaches future computer coders for free - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tech company teaches future computer coders for free

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
The Marquette Tech District is training future computer programmers for free. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) The Marquette Tech District is training future computer programmers for free. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Marquette Tech District is training future computer programmers for free. 

All you have to do is apply and get accepted. In July they will start their third round of the course. 

"It takes a lot of dedication because it is time-consuming, it's 20 weeks but it is very intense," said Zach Young. He learned to write computer code is just 20 weeks. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"I graduated from SEMO in 2014, quickly after that I started work as a web designer and about two years into that career path I quickly learned that I enjoyed computer programming and coding more than I did design," said Young.

He said he started looking for courses but didn't want to go back to school for another four-year degree, that's when he found Code Labs One, an adult coding class hosted by the Marquette Tech District. 

"From there I gained the skills necessary to get a promotion, a pay raise, and a new job and since then I've been enjoying this career path for about a year and a half," said Young. 

"You can go from having no computer programming knowledge to within 20 weeks you're able to get an entry-level job," said Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi.

He said anyone can apply.

"We've had people from all types of background apply from, GED to PhD, 18-years-old to 70-plus-years-old, unemployed, from people who make over $100,000 a year - literally anyone can succeed."

Applications close on June 27, to apply click here. 

Classes start on July 9. 

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly