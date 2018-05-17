Lucchesi placed on the 10-day DL

It's possible he may only miss one start due to some days off for the Padres.

San Diego Padres pitcher and former SEMO pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday due to a right hip strain.

Lucchesi has been off to a great start in his rookie season in the majors, posting a 3.23 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 9 starts and has a 3-2 record.

It's possible he may only miss one start due to some days off for the Padres.

Lucchesi will begin his rehab in Peoria, AZ.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Lucchesi was two-time OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2015 and 2016. He was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2016.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.