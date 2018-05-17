Lucchesi placed on the 10-day DL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lucchesi placed on the 10-day DL

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Connect
It's possible he may only miss one start due to some days off for the Padres. It's possible he may only miss one start due to some days off for the Padres.
San Diego, CA (KFVS) -

San Diego Padres pitcher and former SEMO pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday due to a right hip strain.

Lucchesi has been off to a great start in his rookie season in the majors, posting a 3.23 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 9 starts and has a 3-2 record.

It's possible he may only miss one start due to some days off for the Padres. 

Lucchesi will begin his rehab in Peoria, AZ.

 Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Lucchesi was two-time OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2015 and 2016. He was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2016.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:09:10 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  • Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:51:49 GMT
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly