McDonald's restaurants expected to hire 8,000 in Missouri

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

McDonald's plans to hire approximately 8,000 restaurant employees in Missouri to better serve customers this summer.

The company recently announced that it is allocating $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program, including lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours, making new summer restaurant employees eligible by the end of the season.

This investment will provide almost 400,000 U.S. restaurant employees with an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses and learn English as a second language.

Additionally, eligible employees will have access to $2,500/year in tuition assistance, up from $700/year and eligible managers will have access to $3,000/year, up from $1,050.

“Building a better McDonald’s means recognizing we can help employees earn and learn. I’m proud that my employees are participating in the Archways to Opportunity program, which helps them achieve their goals at McDonald’s and beyond,” said Shannon Davis, McDonald's Owner/Operator. 

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.

