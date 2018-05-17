Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois Senate votes to raise teacher salaries

The Illinois Senate has approved raising public school teacher salaries to a minimum of $40,000 a year. (Source: KFVS) The Illinois Senate has approved raising public school teacher salaries to a minimum of $40,000 a year. (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has approved raising public school teacher salaries to a minimum of $40,000 a year.

The Senate voted 37-16 Thursday to increase minimum full-time teacher salaries over the next five years. Democratic Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill is the sponsor. He says the measure is a way to attract more teachers in a state that's facing a growing shortage.

But Sen. Kyle McCarter says the state can't afford to pay increased pension costs associated with a pay raise. The Republican from Lebanon in southern Illinois adds that the state is billions of dollars in debt and shouldn't be making promises it can't keep.

The legislation comes as teachers in states across the country are striking for higher wages among other issues.

The bill is SB2892 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly