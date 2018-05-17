Malden, MO man arrested for burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden, MO man arrested for burglary

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

According to Malden police, a man has been arrested for burglary.

Christopher Paul Ellison, 38, of Malden, Missouri was arrested on May 16 on a felony Dunklin County burglary second degree and stealing charge. 

According to a probable cause statement, an officer was dispatched to a field road by the overpass on North MO 25 by Union Pacific Railroad about a suspicious vehicle.

After talking to two others collecting rocks, Ellison was later found lying in the brush.

A glass pipe was found in the vehicle that tested positive for meth. 

He was taken to the Malden jail on 24 hour hold. 

Bond was set a $75,000 cash or surety.

