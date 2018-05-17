Malden, MO man arrested for burglary

According to Malden police, a man has been arrested for burglary. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Malden police, a man has been arrested for burglary.

Christopher Paul Ellison, 38, of Malden, Missouri was arrested on May 16 on a felony Dunklin County burglary second degree and stealing charge.

According to a probable cause statement, an officer was dispatched to a field road by the overpass on North MO 25 by Union Pacific Railroad about a suspicious vehicle.

After talking to two others collecting rocks, Ellison was later found lying in the brush.

A glass pipe was found in the vehicle that tested positive for meth.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He was taken to the Malden jail on 24 hour hold.

Bond was set a $75,000 cash or surety.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.