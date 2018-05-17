Grimes predicts 30 percent turnout for Kentucky primaries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grimes predicts 30 percent turnout for Kentucky primaries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's chief election official is predicting the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade for next week's primaries.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said she expects 30 percent of the state's 3.3 million registered voters to participate in Tuesday's primary elections. About 32 percent of Kentuckians voted in the 2010 midterm primaries.

Nearly 25,000 people have already cast absentee ballots as of Monday and another 12,000 ballots have been mailed to people who requested them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

