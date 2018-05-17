Madigan: House will give Rauner death penalty full hearing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Madigan: House will give Rauner death penalty full hearing

Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposal to reinstate the death penalty for certain violent crimes and other changes he made to gun legislation will get a House hearing.(Source: KFVS) Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposal to reinstate the death penalty for certain violent crimes and other changes he made to gun legislation will get a House hearing.(Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposal to reinstate the death penalty for certain violent crimes and other changes he made to gun legislation will get a House hearing.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Thursday that lawmakers will have a public hearing on the Republican governor's proposal Monday.

Rauner made an amendatory veto on Monday to legislation to require a 72-hour waiting period for delivery of an assault-style rifle. He rewrote it to make all firearms subject to the 72-hour wait and add other anti-gun violence measures including reintroducing capital punishment for killing police officers or multiple people.

Madigan says those issues "deserve a full hearing and consideration before the House." He said he added the governor's language to another bill to be discussed Monday.

The bills are HB1468 and SB2580 ,

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

