Missouri House votes to set 16 as minimum age for marriage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House votes to set 16 as minimum age for marriage

Missouri lawmakers are moving to end the state's status as the easiest place in the country for a 15-year-old to be married. (Source: Pixabay) Missouri lawmakers are moving to end the state's status as the easiest place in the country for a 15-year-old to be married. (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are moving to end the state's status as the easiest place in the country for a 15-year-old to be married.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri House voted Wednesday to attach an amendment to a Senate bill to establish a minimum age for marriage. The bill then was passed out of the House. It now goes back to the Senate, which can approve the changes the House made and send the bill to the governor for his signature or veto.

The amendment would make 16 the minimum age for marriage in Missouri and would prohibit marriage between a minor and anyone 21 or older. The amendment also would require minors to receive written consent from a parent or guardian before being married.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly