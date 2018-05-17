Missouri Legislature moves up right-to-work election - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Legislature moves up right-to-work election

The Missouri Legislature has moved the public vote on whether to ban mandatory union fees from November to August. (Source: KFVS) The Missouri Legislature has moved the public vote on whether to ban mandatory union fees from November to August. (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has moved the public vote on whether to ban mandatory union fees from November to August.

The proposal, approved by the House Thursday on a 96-47 vote, moves a vote on right-to-work to Aug. 7.

Republicans passed a right-to-work law last year but it never took effect because unions gathered enough signatures to put the question before voters. Those petitions called for a November vote, but right-to-work supporters wanted the vote in August.

Proponents say the change will help businesses plan for the future. Opponents say the move overrules the wishes of the voters who signed the petitions.

The Senate had previously passed the measure, which does not require the governor's approval.

The proposal is SCR 40

