Missouri legislators tentatively agree to raise tuition caps

Missouri legislators tentatively agree to raise tuition caps

A cap on the amount Missouri universities can increase tuition would increase under an agreement that lawmakers from the House and Senate reached. (Source: Pixabay) A cap on the amount Missouri universities can increase tuition would increase under an agreement that lawmakers from the House and Senate reached. (Source: Pixabay)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A cap on the amount Missouri universities can increase tuition would increase under an agreement that lawmakers from the House and Senate reached.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the tentative agreement reached Tuesday would allow public higher education institutions to raise tuition to match any increase in the consumer-price index. An additional increase of up to 5 percent would also be allowed, but only in cases in which state funding had been cut the previous year. And in those cases, the increase could not exceed the amount of the previous year's cut.

Currently, Missouri colleges can only increase tuition according to inflation rates.

The aim is to help schools recoup a loss in state funding.

The bill will now returns to the House and Senate floors for final approval.

