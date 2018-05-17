Missouri governor vows he won't quit amid allegations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri governor vows he won't quit amid allegations

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is drawing on his experience as a Navy SEAL to assert that he won't quit (Source: KFVS) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is drawing on his experience as a Navy SEAL to assert that he won't quit (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is drawing on his experience as a Navy SEAL to assert that he won't quit or back down despite various allegations of misconduct against him.

During a speech Thursday in Jefferson City about agricultural funding, Greitens recounted how he once felt like quitting during Navy SEAL training but kept going for the good of his team.

He then declared: "No matter what they throw at me, no matter how painful they try to make it ... we are going to continue in our mission to fight for the people of Missouri."

Prosecutors in St. Louis dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens earlier this week. But he still faces another felony charge and the potential of impeachment during a special legislative session that starts Friday.

