Shooting suspect: Gun wouldn't fire if victims are 'good' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Court records say a man charged with wounding two people minutes apart in northern Kansas City told investigators he heard "voices" telling him to shoot but that the gun wouldn't fire "if they are good people."

Forty-one-year-old Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon was charged Tuesday with four felonies in the Friday night shootings that wounded a motorcyclist and another man as he pulled into his driveway.

The shootings happened about an hour after 30-year-old Russell Fisk was fatally shot inside a BMW. No criminal charges have been filed in the death of the popular tattoo artist. Court documents filed in the other two shootings say Pompa-Rascon told police he shot a man in a "luxurious" car.

Bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for Pompa-Rascon in online court records.

