Judge sets hearing on request to block Indiana abortion law

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A federal judge has set a June hearing on Planned Parenthood's bid to block a new Indiana law that requires medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young will preside over the June 8 hearing in his Evansville courtroom.

He'll hear arguments from attorneys for the state and Planned Parenthood over the group's request for a preliminary injunction to block two provisions of the law that's set to take effect July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the state on April 23 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The suit contends the new reporting rules and a separate provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics are both unconstitutional.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.