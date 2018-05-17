6th food worker with hepatitis A in Kentucky county - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6th food worker with hepatitis A in Kentucky county

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Health officials say a sixth food worker in a northern Kentucky county has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Media outlets report that the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said an employee who handled food at RJ Kahuna's restaurant on U.S. Highway 60 in Ashland was diagnosed with the disease Tuesday.

Officials say the restaurant's employees will be required to get a vaccine before returning to work. The restaurant will remain voluntarily closed to allow for workers to develop immunity.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is recommending vaccinations for residents of Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter, and Boyd counties.

Officials say six food workers have been diagnosed with hepatitis A in Boyd County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

