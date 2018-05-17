This week in music: 1965 Herman's Hermits

Let's travel back in time and check out some of the records DJ's were spinning during this week in 1965.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the British group Herman's Hermits at number five with Silhouettes. The song was a remake of a 1957 hit by both The Rays and The Diamonds. Eight years later Herman's Hermits recorded the song after hearing it on Armed Forces Radio.

In the number four spot was the British group The Seekers with I'll Never Find Another You. The song topped the charts in both Britain and Australia, but number four was as high as it got in the U.S. By the way Sonny James recorded the song in 1967 and his version topped Billboard's Country Chart.

Another British band was in the number three spot. In fact this band was responsible for music's British Invasion. We're talking about The Beatles. Ticket to Ride was the group's ninth number one single. It appeared in the movie Help! and featured a harder sound than their previous recordings. John Lennon called it quote--"the first heavy metal record ever made."



The only American group in the top five was Gary Lewis and The Playboys. They had the second most popular single in the country with Count Me In. The band's first gig came when they were hired to perform at Disneyland. At the time no one at Disney knew Gary Lewis was the son of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis.

We mentioned Herman's Hermits a short time ago. They had two hits in the top five including the number one song of the week. Mrs. Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter was the band's first chart topping hit. Despite it being a huge hit in America, Herman's Hermits didn't release Mrs Brown as a single in their native Britain. The song was recorded in two takes and was considered just filler material for an album. Lead singer Peter Noone says he never dreamed the record company would release it as a single let alone be a number one hit.

