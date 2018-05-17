First Alert: Scattered storms through the evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Scattered storms through the evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Marble-sized hail followed by heavy rain and wind in Sikeston, Mo. on Thursday. (Source: Mary Carr/cNews) Marble-sized hail followed by heavy rain and wind in Sikeston, Mo. on Thursday. (Source: Mary Carr/cNews)
Nickel-sized hail was reported in southeast Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Source: Penny Soice/cNews) Nickel-sized hail was reported in southeast Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Source: Penny Soice/cNews)
(KFVS) -

We are seeing numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Grant Dade said the storms will remain with us through much of the evening hours. The atmosphere has a lot of water in it today, so storms will be efficient rain producers.

Because of this localized flooding is possible in low lying areas today and tonight.

Temperatures will remain warm and muggy outside the storms with temperatures falling close to 70 inside storms.

There may be a few areas that receive gusty winds and small hail as well. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.



Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms once again. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks to the cloud cover.
 

Saturday rain chances drop a little and temperatures rise back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. 

Next week is looking very summer-like with the 80s continuing and daily storms chances continuing too.

