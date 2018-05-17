What you need to know May 17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Storms are taking over the Heartland today (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Storms are taking over the Heartland today (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Thursday, May 17.

First Alert Forecast

We have scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says they will slowly dissipate through the morning hours.

It will be warm and muggy, but the high temperatures will only top out at the lower 80s. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms, this evening.

Rain chances look the lowest on Saturday. That means temps will get back to the upper 80s.

Higher rain chances come back into Sunday night’s forecast. Summer-like weather comes in next week with storm chances and highs in the upper 80s.

Making headlines

  1. Franklin, Jefferson and Williamson and Perry County residents are being to asked to conserve water due to a major water line break.
  2. Now that it's gardening season again, you may want to be aware of certain flowers that can be hazardous to you and your family's health.
  3. A man accused of murdering his wife on Halloween 2016 was in a Franklin County court for his murder trial on May 16, 2018. 
  4. A Senate Bill that goes into effect on July 1 will require all public high school students in Kentucky to pass a civics test.
  5. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said some trees were knocked down during storms.

Trending web stories

An intruder was caught on camera going through a Utah home while the family slept.

There was plenty of love to go around after a U.S. soldier and the dog she rescued and adopted in Iraq reunited.

A Jefferson County man is taking extra precautions after vandals spray-painted racial slurs on his van. 

