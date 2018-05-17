What you need to know May 17

Storms are taking over the Heartland today (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 17.

First Alert Forecast

We have scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says they will slowly dissipate through the morning hours.

It will be warm and muggy, but the high temperatures will only top out at the lower 80s. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms, this evening.

Rain chances look the lowest on Saturday. That means temps will get back to the upper 80s.

Higher rain chances come back into Sunday night’s forecast. Summer-like weather comes in next week with storm chances and highs in the upper 80s.

An intruder was caught on camera going through a Utah home while the family slept.

There was plenty of love to go around after a U.S. soldier and the dog she rescued and adopted in Iraq reunited.

A Jefferson County man is taking extra precautions after vandals spray-painted racial slurs on his van.

