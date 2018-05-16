Miners win 3-0 over the Schaumburg Boomers and manager Mike Pinto get win 700

The Southern Illinois Miners manager Mike Pinto has a lot to celebrate after a shutout against the Schaumburg Boomers on May 16. The

3-0 cemented Pinto's 700th career win.

Miners were held scoreless for the first six innings between Schaumburg's Kit Fowler and Miners' Robby Rowland.

The no-hitter was finally broken up by Miners Nolan Earley. A wild pitch and a double gave the Miners the lead and forcing Schaumburg to take Fowler out of the game. Luis Jean and London Lindley each netted an RBI single to make the game 3-0 Miners.

Rowland went 7 innings giving up four hits and the Miner would win it 3-0

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League’s winningest franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

