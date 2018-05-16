Fire crews haul boat stuck in tree line on Mississippi River - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire crews haul boat stuck in tree line on Mississippi River

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A boat was stuck in the tree line of the Mississippi River near the Thebes, Illinois boat ramp after a boat motor quit. (Source: Raycom Media) A boat was stuck in the tree line of the Mississippi River near the Thebes, Illinois boat ramp after a boat motor quit. (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A boat was stuck in the tree line of the Mississippi River near the Thebes, Illinois boat ramp after a boat motor quit.

It happened around 8 p.m.

According to Cape Girardeau, Mo. Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, the Cape Girardeau, Mo. fire department was called in to help tow the boat back.

No injuries were reported. 

