Groups say tell court Illinois too slow processing Medicaid

CHICAGO (AP) - Lawyers for the Legal Council for Health Justice and the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law say tens of thousands of low-income people are being denied medical care because Illinois isn't processing Medicaid applications fast enough and they've asked a court to intervene.

Their motion filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court says Illinois' Department of Human Services also isn't notifying people they're entitled to temporary coverage as their applications are processed. It alleges DHS hasn't provided temporary benefits to a single applicant since June 2016.

They say federal law requires most applications be processed within 45 days. If they aren't, a consent decree requires DHS to notify applicants about temporary coverage. The motion seeks an order ensuring DHS meets the requirements.

DHS didn't respond to a request for comment.

