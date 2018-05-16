Some damage reported from landspout in Butler Co., MO

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said some trees were knocked down during storms passing through the area on Wednesday, May 16.

It happened early evening near Qulin on Hwy. HH and Hwy. 53.

EMA Director Robbie Meyers said it was a landspout that a trained spotter saw.

There was some damage reported to a tin roof on a shed and some power lines down.

