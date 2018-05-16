Bonne Terre, MO couple wins $1 million in MO lottery

A couple from Bonne Terre, Missouri has a lot to celebrate after buying a lottery ticket they almost didn't buy. (Source: KFVS)

A couple from Bonne Terre, Missouri has a lot to celebrate after buying a lottery ticket they almost didn't buy.

On May 5, Gerald and Norma Rokan were on the way home from church when they stopped at the Chuck and BJ's in Bonne Terre, Mo. That is where Gerald picked up some Powerball tickets using Quick Pick.

“I had money in my billfold. I had a five and one single that I saw. And as she was starting to get me my tickets, I said, ‘Well, go ahead and give me another one because I found two more dollars,’” said Gerald Rokan. “And my comment to her was, ‘This might be an indicator.’”

When Gerald Rokan looked through his tickets, it was that fourth ticket he bought with the extra $2 he found that matched all five white-ball numbers, making his winning ticket worth $1 million.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“At that time I thought, ‘I better try these other glasses,’” said Gerald Rokan, as his wife laughed. “I just kept comparing it, but I had no idea what I had won. I mean, it shows on that printout, but it still wasn’t registering.”

Once his wife came home, Gerald Rokan asked her to sit down because he had something good to tell her. He held up the ticket in his hand, but she didn’t believe him. It wasn’t until his son pointed out that it (winning numbers breakdown) showed a one $1 million ticket had been sold in Missouri that both Gerald and Norma Rokan realized this might be real.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing!” said Gerald Rokan.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $40 million.

Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.