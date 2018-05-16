Purchase Pwy in Marshall Co. open after multi vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Purchase Pwy in Marshall Co. open after multi vehicle crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Misty Anderson) (Source: Misty Anderson)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were being opened around 10 p.m. between the 50 and 51mm due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved a couple of semi trucks and maybe a couple of passenger vehicles. 

One of the trucks was hauling chicken offal.  It was splattered across the roadway. After several rounds of spreading sand and sweeping, a decision was made to skip the steam cleaning.  A layer of oil dry has been put down and traffic is being allow to run on it to work it into the pavement.
 

