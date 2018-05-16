Can you pass? New bill requires KY high schoolers to pass civics test to get diploma

A Senate Bill that goes into effect on July 1 will require all public high school students in Kentucky to pass a civics test in order to receive a diploma. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

A Senate Bill that goes into effect on July 1 will require all public high school students in Kentucky to pass a civics test in order to receive a diploma.

Senate Bill 159 was signed by the Governor on March 27, 2017.

The test consists of 100 questions drawn from the test given by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to people looking to become naturalized citizens.

Students will have the opportunity to retake the test as often as needed in order to pass and will need to answer 60 percent of the questions correctly to pass.

A student who passed a similar test in the previous five years will not be required to take the test.

Can you pass? Click here to take the practice test.

